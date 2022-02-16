Ghanaians berate Nana Addo for calling on them to support E-levy

In a Twitter post on the E-levy, the president said "Let's support Government's revenue mobilisation drive; let's support the e-levy".

Earlier, he stated that the E-levy will help provide the government with revenue to build more roads and jobs for the youth.

The levy pegged at 1.75% has sparked controversies since it was announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2022 budget.

The government is hoping to generate over GH¢6.9 billion from mobile money and other digital transactions in the country.

The Minority has mounted a strong defence against its inclusion, claiming it will only worsen the economic burden of the citizenry.

A section on Ghanaians on Twitter has rebuked the President calling on them to support the E-levy.

Some asked whether they have benefited from the money the government borrowed and the taxes they pay.

Another user urged Nana Addo to "stop the useless travels and the expensive private jet rentals."