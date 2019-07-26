The group known as Oman Ghana Baako (OGB) said the "family and friends" form of governance by Ghanaian politicians is disturbing and must end.

According to the group, this practice creates anger and hopelessness among the electorate.

Spokesperson for the group, Kwaku Appiah in a statement said such cronyism breeds corruption.

"We see those with power helping themselves, their families and associates. That, too, creates anger and hopelessness," he said.

The statement added: "We are less clear about patronage: gifts to solicit favour or express thanks for it. To express appreciation is good manners; it is culturally required of us. However, when we seek to influence present or future dealings with those who control what we need or want, that is also corruption.

He also on all governments to form an all-inclusive government in the country.

"We must understand the effects of corruption," the group warned, adding: "Corruption is subversive".

"Corruption costs money. ‘When taxpayers believe their governments are corrupt, they are more likely to evade paying taxes.’ In more corrupt countries, school-age students have lower test scores," he said.

"OGB acknowledges the historical causes and present reality of corruption. We offer hope in two ways: By understanding that all societies, particularly those most advanced today, have experienced gross corruption. Corruption constantly re-emerges. Ghana is not alone or unique, not even unusual in this. By asserting without hesitation or doubt that corruption can and will be confronted and contained. It is never eliminated in any country; it can be minimised," Ghanaians in the UK noted.