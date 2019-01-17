Former president John Dramani Mahama says the majority of Ghanaians miss him and have regretted voting for Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the NPP government deceived the public to vote for them but have only plunged the nation into hardship since assuming office.

He said, in nine of the regions that he has toured, many people admitted missing him and want the NDC to return to power to “save” them.

“Ghanaians are looking up to NDC to save them from the hardships they’re enduring under the NPP administration. I’ve been to 9 regions so far and everywhere I go they tell me they’ve really regretted voting into power Akufo-Addo-led government. They told me that they were deceived by this government, and things are tough now for them,” Mahama told some NDC delegates.

He added that Ghanaians can now judge who is better between the NDC and NPP, having experienced the reigns of both political parties.

“But today upon hindsight I think it’s good that NPP took over the reins of power so Ghanaians can feel the difference between the two regimes. God works in mysterious ways.

“He allowed the NPP to come to power so that Ghanaians can appreciate NDC more. Because if we were to be in power by now, you’ll be complaining and saying the NPP would’ve done far more better than what perhaps we might have been doing, if we were still in power.

“You’ll hear things like if NPP had won the elections, this town- Abiriw would have long secured a factory by now that will employ thousands of our youth, or maybe a dam built for the surrounding villages. However, a lot more Ghanaians are seeing stark poverty and tasting hunger under this government.”

Mahama urged the NDC to put its house in order so that the party can return to power in the next elections.

According to him, the party must stay united if it is to win the 2020 elections.

“Nonetheless, there is an opportunity for the NDC to put its house in order so it could recapture power in next elections and save Ghanaians from the economic hardships. Ghanaians want us back into power, so it’s important we stay united and energize our great party for the 2020 polls,” he added.