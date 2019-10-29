Nana Addo is on record to have asked Ghanaians to try him while he was campaigning in the lead up to the 2016 general elections.

However, speaking to some National Democratic Party (NDC) members in London, Mahama said the Akufo-Addo government lied its way to power.

He said Ghanaians are now more discerning and would not fall to the tricks of politicians who dangle promises before them.

The former President then aimed a dig at President Akufo-Addo, saying Ghanaians must look twice before embracing any “try me” politician.

“I think that Ghanaians are more discerning now. After what we’ve all gone through, any politician who comes dangling promises before you, you’ll look at him twice…or, if any politician comes to you and says, ‘Try me’, you’ll turn and run away,” the NDC flagbearer said.

Mahama further declared that he is seeking re-election to rescue Ghana from its current hopeless state.

He said the NDC is on a mission to address the concerns of the Ghanaians people.

“And, so, times are not easy but we want to give our people hope, we’re on a rescue mission: to rescue the fate of our people in their democracy and we are starting that with the manifesto we’ll present; it’ll be a very practical manifesto that incorporates their concerns and we’ll work together and communicate to Ghanaians every step of the way, the implementation of that manifesto.

“It will be a realistic manifesto to turn things around and start laying the foundation for the transformation of our country’s economy,” he added.

Mahama and the NDC are looking to return to power in 2020 after losing the 2016 election to the NPP by a landslide margin.