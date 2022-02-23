RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ghanaians paying E-Levy is better than running to IMF for loan – NPP man

Kojo Emmanuel

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, has said Ghanaians should accept to pay the controversial E-Levy than going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan.

Nana Addo with Mahamudu Bawumia

According to him, the opposition parties are not educating the public enough on the E-Levy bill.

He said only 30-40% of people in the country were paying taxes to support the government in its development agenda, an issue he found worrying.

He said the taxes being generated were not enough to push the government into implementing many projects and programmes it has outlined.

"There is money in this country. Between generating our own revenue as a state which is interest-free and going for loans that come with heavy interests, which one do we prefer as a nation," he questioned persons opposing the electronic transaction levy on Accra-based Neat FM.

"It is time that revenue generation measures were expanded to rake in more people in to help in the development plans of government," he said.

He noted that running to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout has far more damning consequences on the nation compared to the disadvantages of the E-levy.

He noted that the electronic levy was just a smart way of getting more people to pay some direct tax to the government so that it could expand programmes it is already engaged in and also sponsor the job creating agenda for the youth as cataloged in the recent budget statement.

He said the telecommunications companies have been charging revenue on services on their networks even though they do not directly carry out development projects for the country.

