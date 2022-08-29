Ghanaians perception of Supreme Court being 'Unanimous FC' is a threat to democracy — Mahama

"Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to restore hope and turn the fortunes of our motherland around from the pitiable state in which we currently find ourselves. At this time, Ghana our motherland is in deep crisis. Our economy is in a dire situation," he said.

According to him, "Our economic fortunes deteriorate with every passing day. Ghana is facing an unprecedented economic tailspin of runaway inflation, which is currently measured at above 30%; [and] a fast depreciating currency.

Pulse Ghana

"Let me add without equivocation that [this is] the government that has proven to be the greatest political scam in the history of the 4th Republic. By current indices, the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP government remains the worst ever in the history of our 4th Republic."

He also cautioned against a rife perception of the judiciary being politically biased.

"So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated, that many of our citizenry openly make a mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase 'Go to Court' is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice.