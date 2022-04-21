Ghanaians prefer Mahama to be President ahead of Bawumia in 2024 – Survey

Comparing Mr. Mahama to the current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the results showed that 53% of Ghanaians preferred the former President.

The poll also noted Mr Mahama was trusted by voters in areas of jobs, infrastructure and the economy than the Vice President.

However, pollster Ben Ephson has advised John Mahama to change his 2020 running mate else he will lose the 2024 elections.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the 2020 elections should change Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Aagyeman as his running mate.

According to Mr. Ephson, the former President cannot win the elections with the former Education Minister partnering him.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on Joy News, he said the former president must consider picking any of his political contenders for the flagbearership slot as his running mate.

“Mahama would have to repackage himself because a Mahama with the same running mate is going to be difficult [to win 2024 general elections]. He may have to form an alliance or perhaps, pick one of the [NDC presidential contenders] as his running mate.”