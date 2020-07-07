Prof Opoku-Agyeman had been selected as running mate for the NDC ticket after a meeting between the flagbearer and the National Executive Committee (NEC) at the NDC Headquarters on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Accra.

She received a unanimous endorsement from the NEC and the Council of Elders of the party.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang regarded as a woman of integrity is the first female running mate of the two leading political parties in the country [NDC and NPP].

She beat former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who was assured of the slot after Dr. Kwesi Botchwey turned down the offer on personal reasons mostly on trust.

Names like Cadman Mills, Nii Noi Thompson were all racing for the position ahead of the general elections in December 2020.

Mahama took to his social media handles to extol the virtues of Prof Opoku-Agyemang.

He wrote: "The National Executive Committee of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) this afternoon, unanimously, endorsed my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for the December 2020 election. Naana Jane is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model".

Some Ghanaians took to social media to eulogise the former Education Minister on her appointment as the running mate.