According to Fiifi Kwetey, the Minority spokesperson on Finance, the funding will not have a direct impact on the pockets of Ghanaians.

He said they won't push the cost on taxes and on goods and services on the ordinary Ghanaian.

Fiifi Kwetey said, the party after winning the 2020 elections will be devoting the oil resources to the pressing needs of the country.

“We already have opportunities to levy for facilities without necessarily burdening the citizens,” he told Joy News in an interview on Tuesday.

“We have a track record of being able to deliver a lot with even relatively smaller resources,” he maintained.

After the launch of the manifesto on Monday, many people have questioned how the NDC intends to fund some of its lofty promises.

Policy think tank, IMANI Ghana has called on the party to provide specifics on the funding since there will be aftershocks in the Ghanaian economy post COVID-19.