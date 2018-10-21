Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Ghanaians are yearning for ex-president John Mahama after realising the governing New Patriotic Party "lied" to them for power, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has said.

“Ghanaians have realized that they have been lied to and wherever you go, there is genuine love for Mahama. The country is yearning for John Dramani Mahama,” Mr. Adams said on Accra-base Citi FM .

The ex-president has declared that he will contest in the NDC presidential race in a bid to lead the party into the 2020 polls.

He is widely tipped to win the NDC presidential race against 12 other aspirants.

Mr Mahama is currently in the Brong Ahafo Region campaigning to lead the NDC.

He had earlier toured the Central, Northern and Upper West Regions.

The former president lost his re-election bid to then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

The defeat made him the first incumbent president to lose a second term bid in Ghana's political history.