“I think that people are tired of the stories about wanton corruption and dissipation of public funds and I think that people believe that President Mahama deserves more than anything ever to come into office, and complete the process he started,” she explained.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, she said the NDC is not bothered by recent reports by the EIU that the party has to change John Mahama as the flagbearer in 2024.

It said the chances of the NDC will be higher if Mr. Mahama, who led the party to two election losses in 2016 and 2020, is replaced to re-energise the party and boost its prospects.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr. Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate”, the EIU said.

But former Deputy Minister of Transport said that the former president’s decision to contest is based on a clarion call by the rank and file of the party.

Meanwhile, renowned pollster Ben Ephson said the NDC will find it difficult to win the next elections if the Vice President Dr. Bawumia is the flagbearer of the NPP.

He said on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 19, "if Dr. Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, his running mate must come from the Ashanti region but if Alan wins, he has to pick a northerner who is a Muslim.”