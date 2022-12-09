Ghana's 8th parliament of 4th Republic cannot be taken seriously — Prof Gyampo

He recalled the fight that ensued between the MPs that lasted several hours where the violence started and ended.

Speaking on TV3, Prof Gyampo said "both sides do not really appreciate the mandate that was given to them by the people of Ghana.

"They don't mean business and they are not to be taken seriously. They are more toothless than the predecessor institution that had clear dominance."

His comments come after the Majority walkout on the censure motion against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who led the walkout, said they cannot be part of a process that was baseless and politically motivated.

During the debate of the matter on the floor, KT Hammond, a co-chair of the ad-hoc committee that probed the allegations against Ofori-Atta said they did not find a single piece of evidence to warrant the claims made against him.

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on his part, also justified the walkout.

He said the Minority failed to do due diligence in pushing for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta.

"The 44-page report by the ad-hoc committee has no findings or recommendations. So on what findings are we going to prosecute the Minister? What are we doing? It's much ado about nothing. It is political showmanship. Why attack someone’s reputation before gathering evidence? You have no proof, and you say we should take a vote on the person?" he asked.

Professor Gyampo reacting to the censure motion and the walkout by the Majority chided the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs that they have demonstrated a lack of political will to the extent that none of them today has the "boldness to speak to the earlier position they expounded."

He said, "This Parliament cannot be taken seriously."