Ghana’s debt shot up from GH¢120bn to GH¢450bn in the last 6 years

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that Ghana’s total debt stock has shot up to GH¢450 billion in 2022 from a total of GH¢120 billion in 2017.

Ken Ofori-Atta
This reads that Ghana has borrowed over GH¢300 billion since the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government assumed power in January 2017.

Before the ad-hoc committee probing the grounds of censure filed by the Minority in Parliament, Mr. Ofori-Atta said that despite the astronomical increase in Ghana’s debt stock, the focus should be on what the loans have been used for and its benefits to the nation.

According to ken Ofori-Atta, the GH¢330 billion loan has been invested in One-District-One Factory, education, interchanges, Planting for Food and Jobs and other sectors that he claims have benefitted the state.

He argued that he has as required of him always presented government revenue and expenditure propositions to Parliament, who have in turn raised no concerns.

He also dismissed suggestions that he has mismanaged the country’s finances

“Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana cedi which is currently the worst performing currency in the world” was one of seven grounds put forward by the Minority to demand the removal of Mr. Ofori-Atta.

He argued that the government's strenuous efforts to protect the public purse have helped align the economy.

