Ghana's law on dual citizenship has outlived its purpose — KNUST lecturer

His reactions come at the back of the Supreme Court barring the MP for Assin North, James Quayson from holding himself as the MP till the case against him is determined.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Quayson as the MP of Assin North.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region had declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr. Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

Law on dual citizenship

The Citizenship Act (Act 591 of 2000) provides, among others, that, "A citizen of Ghana who acquires the citizenship of another country in addition to his Ghanaian citizenship shall notify in writing the acquisition of the additional citizenship to the Minister in such form and in such manner as may be prescribed."

Law must be reviewed

Speaking on Kumasi-based Otec FM, Dr. Takyi argued that a football player who wants to join the Black Stars team and lives outside Ghana who is dual citizenship must also not play until he denounces his status.

"Some Ghanaians with dual citizenship living abroad are willing to take up leadership roles to offer their expertise in developing the country, but the law on dual citizenship prevents them.

"If the law is reviewed to allow dual citizenship holders to take up ministerial roles, it will be the best for the country," he said.