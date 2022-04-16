According to him, the law will affect the good leadership of the country as dual citizenship holders may be discouraged to offer their expertise to help develop the country for the fear of being prosecuted.
Ghana's law on dual citizenship has outlived its purpose — KNUST lecturer
Dr. Stephen Appiah Takyi, a lecturer at the Department of Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has said the law on dual citizenship has outlived its purpose, therefore, must be repealed.
His reactions come at the back of the Supreme Court barring the MP for Assin North, James Quayson from holding himself as the MP till the case against him is determined.
Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Quayson as the MP of Assin North.
The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region had declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr. Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.
Law on dual citizenship
The Citizenship Act (Act 591 of 2000) provides, among others, that, "A citizen of Ghana who acquires the citizenship of another country in addition to his Ghanaian citizenship shall notify in writing the acquisition of the additional citizenship to the Minister in such form and in such manner as may be prescribed."
Law must be reviewed
Speaking on Kumasi-based Otec FM, Dr. Takyi argued that a football player who wants to join the Black Stars team and lives outside Ghana who is dual citizenship must also not play until he denounces his status.
"Some Ghanaians with dual citizenship living abroad are willing to take up leadership roles to offer their expertise in developing the country, but the law on dual citizenship prevents them.
"If the law is reviewed to allow dual citizenship holders to take up ministerial roles, it will be the best for the country," he said.
Dr. Takyi added: "When Ghana was looking for people abroad to play for the national football team, the Black Stars, for world cup qualifier against the Nigerians, they never took into consideration the aspect of dual citizenship, all that mattered was a person who has the quality and ability to help Ghana qualify for Qatar. Why can’t we do the same on leadership positions for persons who have the expertise."
