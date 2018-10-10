‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns Bawumia

news

The Office of John Dramani Mahama has warned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to desist from aiming unprovoked attacks at the former president.

A statement signed by Mahama’s spokesperson, James Agyenim Boateng, warned that any continuous attacks will be responded to squarely.

The Office of Mahama said it has observed that Dr. Bawumia has been attacking the former president with “reckless and unrestrained talk”.

“Whilst reminding Dr Bawumia that any needless and unprovoked attack on former President Mahama on any day will not go unanswered, we wish to remind him that the Office of the Vice President is conducted with grace, decency and maturity, not reckless and unrestrained talk,” sections of the statement reads.

This comes on the back of comments made by the Vice President which sought to ridicule Mahama’s bid to contest the 2020 elections as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in Accra on Monday, Dr. Bawumia described Mahama as “incompetent” adding that his return will only bring more destruction to the people of Ghana.

“I hear the incompetent one [Mahama] says he wants to come back as if he didn’t do enough damage; well we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, oh my God,” Dr Bawumia mocked.

“But you have to remember what happened at the time we came into office after many years of incompetent economic management; you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management. After many years of such economic management, the people of Ghana gave us the privilege to change course but after just twenty months in office, the difference is clear,” he added.

But in a rather strong-worded response, Mahama’s Office insists such utterances against the former president will henceforth not be tolerated.

The statement, therefore, warned Dr. Bawumia that if he decides to play dirty, then he will be faced in equal measure.

“Let him also be reminded that respect for political office holders is earned and that if he chooses to play it dirty, he will get it back in equal measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over,” the statement added.

Mahama is currently on a campaign tour in the Upper West region, as he seeks the mandate of NDC delegates ahead of the party’s flagbearer elections.