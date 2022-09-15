God forbid that the NDC ever returns to power – Allotey Jacobs

Speaking on ‘Kokrokoo’ on Peace FM in Accra, he said former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC are part of Ghana’s failure to contain illegal mining.

He described Ghana's politics as "dirty" and exposed some leading members of the NDC including former President and 2020 NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, for making statements that sought to project the illegal mining business in a good light.

To him, Mr. Mahama and his party are part of the reasons why Ghana is seemingly losing the galamsey fight.

" . . God forbid that they will return to power, but assuming in the near future they come into power, won't the NPP also attack them? If it happens this way, are we doing this country good?", he queried.

Ghanaians must know the "wrongdoers", he said while rebuking the opposition party, "those who don't want Ghana to succeed and place them aside for Ghana's water bodies to become better".

On galamsey, an Accra Circuit Court remanded Chinese national Aisha Huang in police custody for engaging in illegal mining.

Ms. Huang is being tried on two charges by the state for engaging in sale and purchases of minerals without valid licence and Mining without licence.

Aisha Huang, who appeared with three others, spoke through an interpreter.

The Chinese ‘galamsey’ queen has dominated the major news headlines for the past week after she was recaptured in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on her re-arrest after her repatriation from Ghana in 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he isn’t aware of she was indeed repatriated.