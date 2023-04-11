ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

God revealed to me that NDC will win 2024 elections - Mahama

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed optimism on his party’s chances in the 2024 general elections.

John Mahama
John Mahama

He said God revealed to him that the NDC would be victorious at the polls.

Recommended articles

Speaking to delegates of the NDC in Okere in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, April 11, he said, “By God’s grace we have the experience, we didn’t buy it in the store, we didn’t learn it in school, it is God who gave us the opportunity to gather that experience.”

He added, “Don’t worry about what some people are saying, it is God’s will, I attend church and when I pray God speaks to me and God has said this is the time for NDC, he has given us power. If God decides no one can change it. Let us continue to pray and trust that what has been arranged will come to pass.”

He further told all Parliamentary candidate hopefuls of the NDC to engage in a decent campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let us not resort to insult because we are one family, this is one party, we are looking for one thing, power.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

“Let us support whoever will be elected parliamentary candidate and when your time comes you will also be supported.

“It is not only the MP that we have, if we come to power we have board chairmen, we have Ambassadors, DECs, and a lot of appointments and so if you don’t become an MP you will get an appointment.

“So let us keep the campaign decent and when one person has emerged let us all support that person and let the party come to power,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Mahama is currently in the Eastern Region for a three-day campaign tour.

Mahama will visit thirty-one (31) constituencies where he will meet and interact with branch and constituency executives. He has so far toured seven regions, touching ground in 106 constituencies.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

Alan Kyeremanten deserves to be NPP’s flagbearer; he’s toiled for the party – Ken Agyapong

Dr. Peter Appiahene with Nana Addo

Dr. Randy Abbey lists positions held by new Electoral Commissioner in the NPP

John Mahama

God revealed to me that NDC will win 2024 elections - Mahama

John Mahama and Asiedu Nketia

Treasonable comments: Arrest Mahama and Asiedu Nketia — NPP to Police