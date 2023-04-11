He said God revealed to him that the NDC would be victorious at the polls.
God revealed to me that NDC will win 2024 elections - Mahama
John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed optimism on his party’s chances in the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
Speaking to delegates of the NDC in Okere in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, April 11, he said, “By God’s grace we have the experience, we didn’t buy it in the store, we didn’t learn it in school, it is God who gave us the opportunity to gather that experience.”
He added, “Don’t worry about what some people are saying, it is God’s will, I attend church and when I pray God speaks to me and God has said this is the time for NDC, he has given us power. If God decides no one can change it. Let us continue to pray and trust that what has been arranged will come to pass.”
He further told all Parliamentary candidate hopefuls of the NDC to engage in a decent campaign.
“Let us not resort to insult because we are one family, this is one party, we are looking for one thing, power.
“Let us support whoever will be elected parliamentary candidate and when your time comes you will also be supported.
“It is not only the MP that we have, if we come to power we have board chairmen, we have Ambassadors, DECs, and a lot of appointments and so if you don’t become an MP you will get an appointment.
“So let us keep the campaign decent and when one person has emerged let us all support that person and let the party come to power,” he added.
John Mahama is currently in the Eastern Region for a three-day campaign tour.
Mahama will visit thirty-one (31) constituencies where he will meet and interact with branch and constituency executives. He has so far toured seven regions, touching ground in 106 constituencies.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh