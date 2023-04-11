God revealed to me that NDC will win the 2024 elections - Mahama

Speaking to delegates of the NDC in Okere in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, April 11, he said “By God’s grace we have the experience, we didn’t buy it in the store, we didn’t learn it in school, it is God who gave us the opportunity to gather that experience.”

He added “Don’t worry about what some people are saying, it is God’s will, I attend church and when I pray God speaks to me and God has said this is the time for NDC, he has given us power. If God decides no one can change it. Let us continue to pray and trust that what has been arranged will come to pass.”

He further told all Parliamentary candidate hopefuls of the NDC to engage in a decent campaign.

“Let us not resort to insult because we are one family, this is one party, we are looking for one thing, power.

“Let us support whoever will be elected parliamentary candidate and when your time comes you will also be supported.

“It is not only the MP that we have, if we come to power we have board chairmen, we have Ambassadors, DECs, and a lot of appointments and so if you don’t become an MP you will get an appointment.

“So let us keep the campaign decent and when one person has emerged let us all support that person and let the party come to power,” he said.

John Mahama is currently in the Eastern Region for 3-day campaign tour.