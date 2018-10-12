Goosie Tanoh begins nationwide campaign

news

Flagbearer candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Goosie Tanoh has started a nationwide campaign tour in his bid to lead the party.

The tour will see him visit the 275 constituencies across the country.

He has started with a 6-day tour to the Volta Region to interact with the chiefs and delegates of the party.

He is expected to tour a number of constituencies in the Volta Region with his "competent, principled and accountable leadership" message to woo delegates to vote for him.

Mr. Goosie Tanoh paid a courtesy call on the Awormefia of Anlo state, Togbe Sri to seek his blessings.

He said a new NDC government under his leadership would protect and strengthen the economy by empowering communities to take advantage of available opportunities.

He told delegates not to lose hope because he was confident of winning the flagbearearship slot with his "scientific organizational skills".

Goosie Tanoh also said if he doesn't win, "I will remain in the party and continue to support the party for victory 2020".

Aside from Mr. Goosie Tanoh some eleven other bigwigs in the party have expressed interest in leading the party into the 2020 elections.

The NDC has set December 7th, 2018 to conduct elections to select a flagbearear for the 2020 polls.