Goosie Tanoh condemns vote buying in NDC

According to him, the branches of the National Democratic Congress are the ones going to elect the presidential candidate and as such must be enlightened to make the right choice.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Goosie Tanoh, has decried the apparent vote-buying that took place at the just ended elections for National Youth Organiser and Women's Organizer.

He said such a phenomenon is not good for democracy in Ghana and for the NDC in general.

Goosie also added that this character displayed by the NDC is synonymous with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), adding that they are the ones who have carved a niche for themselves when it comes to vote-buying.

“The New Patriotic Party are the ones noted for vote buying but not National Democratic Congress,”  he told Citi FM.

Mr.Tanoh hinted that if the NDC grassroots embark on a clean campaign devoid of vote buying among others, it will attract others to join the party.

