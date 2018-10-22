Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corrupt

Goosie Tanoh has, however, described the reports as "fabrications and twisted truths".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Augustus Goosie Tanoh has denied tagging members of the party as corrupt.

Media reports by the Today Newspaper and MyNewsgh.com indicated that Goosie Tanoh had chided former president John Mahama and other members of the party as corrupt.

The Today Newspaper in its October 17 edition published a story with a headline; GOOSIE TEARS MAHAMA APART.

play

 

An online news portal, MyNewsgh on October 19 also published a story under the headline; MAHAMA'S NONSENSE GOVERNMENT WAS A SCANDAL INCUBATOR - GOOSIE TANOH.

READ MORE: Goosie Tanoh officially joins NDC Presidential race

But Goosie Tanoh has, however, described the reports as "fabrications and twisted truths".

He said his team campaigns on issues and "do not hurl insults".

play
 

In a statement, Goosie Tanoh stated: "Our attention has been drawn to false media reports attributing certain statements to Comrade Augustus Goosie Tanoh. We urge all to discount these news items and take them for what they are: fabrications and twisted truths. Our campaign is focused on issues. We do not hurl insults.

READ ALSO: 'Wicked' NPP collapsing banks - NDC presidential hopeful

play

 

"Comrade Augustus Goosie Tanoh has never been shy about speaking the truth, and in fact has been known to confront wrong doing irrespective of who is involved. However, it is important that his words not be taken out of context, or as is evident in some of these stories, words he never uttered be attributed to him."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’ Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’
Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice' Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'
Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements
Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo
Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams
Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Camp Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Camp

Recommended Videos

NABCO programme will waste Ghana’s resources – Kofi Adams NABCO programme will waste Ghana’s resources – Kofi Adams
We’re doing in months what Ghana hasn't done in 60yrs - Bawumia We’re doing in months what Ghana hasn't done in 60yrs - Bawumia
NDC slogan just catchy; Has no real meaning - Spio-Garbrah NDC slogan just catchy; Has no real meaning - Spio-Garbrah



Top Articles

1 Mahama in his own words: Five things that caused his defeatbullet
2 Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Campbullet
3 Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addobullet
4 Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'bullet
5 Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adamsbullet
6 NPP won 2016 elections on deceitful promises - Mahamabullet
7 Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’bullet
8 Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievementsbullet
9 Presidency too busy for people dyeing their hair - Rawlingsbullet
10 Vote for me to scare the NPP - Mahama to NDC delegatesbullet

Related Articles

'Wicked' NPP collapsing banks - NDC presidential hopeful
Goosie Tanoh begins nationwide campaign
NDC Elections We're not forming an alliance against Mahama - Spio Garbrah
NDC Elections Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region
NDC Primaries Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC flagbearership race
2020 Election Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships
NDC Elections Mahama names campaign team
NDC Polls Mahama embarks on four-day tour of Central Region
Good Partners Media trying to divide my relationship with Mahama - Alban Bagbin
2020 Polls Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ - NDC Chairman Azorka

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet

Politics

EC to form committee to implement ROPAA
Disqualified NDC aspirant places injunction on upcoming election
Rot and corruption is reducing under my gov’t – Nana Addo
Mr Iddrisu Musah Superior
Akufo-Addo petitioned to sack Tamale MCE Musah Superior
X
Advertisement