Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corrupt

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

A presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Augustus Goosie Tanoh has denied tagging members of the party as corrupt.

Media reports by the Today Newspaper and MyNewsgh.com indicated that Goosie Tanoh had chided former president John Mahama and other members of the party as corrupt.

The Today Newspaper in its October 17 edition published a story with a headline; GOOSIE TEARS MAHAMA APART.

An online news portal, MyNewsgh on October 19 also published a story under the headline; MAHAMA'S NONSENSE GOVERNMENT WAS A SCANDAL INCUBATOR - GOOSIE TANOH.

READ MORE: Goosie Tanoh officially joins NDC Presidential race

But Goosie Tanoh has, however, described the reports as "fabrications and twisted truths".

He said his team campaigns on issues and "do not hurl insults".

In a statement, Goosie Tanoh stated: "Our attention has been drawn to false media reports attributing certain statements to Comrade Augustus Goosie Tanoh. We urge all to discount these news items and take them for what they are: fabrications and twisted truths. Our campaign is focused on issues. We do not hurl insults.

READ ALSO: 'Wicked' NPP collapsing banks - NDC presidential hopeful

"Comrade Augustus Goosie Tanoh has never been shy about speaking the truth, and in fact has been known to confront wrong doing irrespective of who is involved. However, it is important that his words not be taken out of context, or as is evident in some of these stories, words he never uttered be attributed to him."