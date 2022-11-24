Government bans use of V8s, V6s from 2023, except for cross-country travels

According to him, this is part of measures by the Government to manage its expenditure in the face of the ever-worsening economic situation.

“A ban on the use of V8s/V6s or its equivalent except for cross-country travel. All government vehicles would be registered with GV green number plates from January 2023,” he stated.

The Minister also announced a freeze on the importation of new vehicles, as well as foreign travel for all government officials.

Government agencies are also to resort to purchasing locally assembled vehicles instead.

“Limited budgetary allocation for the purchase of vehicles. For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase of new vehicles shall be restricted to locally assembled vehicles; Only essential official foreign travel across government including SOEs shall be allowed. No official foreign travel shall be allowed for board members. Accordingly, all government institutions should submit a travel plan for the year 2023 by mid-December of all expected travels to the Chief of Staff.”

There was also the announcement of restrictions on the allocations of fuel for political appointees.

“All MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to Political Appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs by 50%. This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit systems, and fuel depots. Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs,” Mr. Ofori-Atta added.