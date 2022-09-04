RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Government implementing ingenious policies to achieve gender parity – Dr Bawumia

Pulse News

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has touted the role of the ruling NPP government in the increasing reduction of gender disparity in Ghana.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia revealed the NPP government have implemented several ingenious policies which have significantly cutdown on gender disparity in Ghanaian society.

Read Also

The Vice President made the revelation whilst speaking during the maiden AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum currently ongoing in Barbados.

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia pointed to several government policies which have contributed towards creating more gender parity in Ghana.

The Vice President cited the use of medical drones to deliver medical supplies all over the country as a policy that has contributed to reducing gender disparity.

The medical drone delivery system, one of the finest in the world, has six centres undertaking 100 flights per day, supplying blood products and medical suppliers to rural areas and helping to save expectant mothers and ultimately reducing the maternal mortality rate in Ghana.

He also pointed to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has had the side effect of increasing female enrolment and once again, increasing gender parity.

Pulse News
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians are lucky to have me as President – Akufo-Addo

Dr. Duffour & Asiedu Nketiah

Your insults wouldn’t stop me, Duffour tells Asiedu Nketia

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Akufo-Addo-Bawumia achievements that no other government in history can boast of

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana's Vice President

Our government has achieved a lot inspite of challenges - Bawumia