He blamed the government for awarding what he claimed are 'juicy contracts' to NDC faithful at the expense of members of the ruling NPP.

According to him, he has evidence that juicy contracts are being doled out to NDC functionaries.

He claims the NPP government is depriving its people of contracts and offering them rather to members of the opposition party.

Speaking on Joy News, the maverick MP stated that "NDC stayed in power for eight years and sidelined NPP people…So if you want to balance the equation, NPP in power also needs to resource its people for eight years.

"But the current NPP government is dealing more with the NDC and I have a problem with it."

He added that though, he had a contract during the administration of the NDC, Kennedy Agyapong said it took the NDC six years to pay him for the job done.

"It was only former President Mahama who asked the Energy Ministry to pay my $14m. It took six solid years for them to pay the money for a project that was completed in 2008," he noted.

He argued that the government should focus on awarding contracts to competent people in the NPP.