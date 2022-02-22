Gov't has done enough on fuel prices but we'll engage transport operators – NPP man

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said the government is concerned about the issue and would want to discuss with the transport operators ways that will ensure that commuters are not overly burdened due to the development.

He said the government is open to listening to the concerns of the transport owners and looking into their requests for the issue of fuel price hikes.

"The fuel prices are going up, and we are not running away from it. But we think that the government has done enough, and we will continue to listen to the views or the requests from the transport owners and see how we can all sit down and make sure that the passenger is not affected.