Gov't has done enough on fuel prices but we'll engage transport operators – NPP man

Kojo Emmanuel

The Asante Akim South Constituency First Vice Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah known as Nana Kay, has indicated that government will continue to engage transport owners over the continuous increase in fuel prices, although he believes the government has done enough regarding the issue.

Fuel station

The recent increase in fuel prices has become a major issue of concern to many transport owners, who are forced to buy fuel at a higher price but unable to arbitrarily charge passengers extra fares.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said the government is concerned about the issue and would want to discuss with the transport operators ways that will ensure that commuters are not overly burdened due to the development.

He said the government is open to listening to the concerns of the transport owners and looking into their requests for the issue of fuel price hikes.

"The fuel prices are going up, and we are not running away from it. But we think that the government has done enough, and we will continue to listen to the views or the requests from the transport owners and see how we can all sit down and make sure that the passenger is not affected.

"Even if they are requesting certain forms of action to be taken, the view is that they have the opportunity of the budget coming and some of these concerns would be addressed," he stated.

