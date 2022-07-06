Subsequent to the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Finance, has announced the commencement of engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF or the Fund) to support Ghana's economic program.
Gov't running to IMF to solve Ghana's economic mess is a lazy man's approach — CPP
The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has said it's a lazy man's approach for the government to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek a loan and solve the economic challenges in the country.
The Ministry assured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to successfully negotiate a program with the IMF in support of Ghana's economic recovery.
The CPP reacting to the IMF bailout said it is "saddened by the move of the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to resort to an IMF bailout because of mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and sheer incompetence on the part of the managers of the economy."
"We of the Convention People's Party can say without any reasonable doubt that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has failed Ghanaians by shirking their responsibility to ensure that the economy of Ghana is healthy and booming, instead they have run it aground, with no shock absorbers, buffers or reserves to hold up the economy, indeed a crisis never experienced in the economic history of this country. Ghanaians are really disappointed and sorely alarmed," it said in a statement.
The party added: "It means the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led government all this time did not know what they were about and they were playing games with our economy, not caring a hoot about the implications and ramifications of their negligence on the people of this country."
