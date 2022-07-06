RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Gov't running to IMF to solve Ghana's economic mess is a lazy man's approach — CPP

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has said it's a lazy man's approach for the government to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek a loan and solve the economic challenges in the country.

Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Subsequent to the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Finance, has announced the commencement of engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF or the Fund) to support Ghana's economic program.

Recommended articles

The Ministry assured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to successfully negotiate a program with the IMF in support of Ghana's economic recovery.

The CPP reacting to the IMF bailout said it is "saddened by the move of the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to resort to an IMF bailout because of mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and sheer incompetence on the part of the managers of the economy."

"We of the Convention People's Party can say without any reasonable doubt that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has failed Ghanaians by shirking their responsibility to ensure that the economy of Ghana is healthy and booming, instead they have run it aground, with no shock absorbers, buffers or reserves to hold up the economy, indeed a crisis never experienced in the economic history of this country. Ghanaians are really disappointed and sorely alarmed," it said in a statement.

The party added: "It means the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led government all this time did not know what they were about and they were playing games with our economy, not caring a hoot about the implications and ramifications of their negligence on the people of this country."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akufo-Addo’s tenure as ECOWAS Chairman ends today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

I’ll buy my own motorcade when I’m voted as President in 2024 – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

Let’s change Mahama or we’ll lose 2024 elections – Yaw Boateng Gyan charges NDC supporters

Yaw Boateng Gyan

You will soon praise the NPP for going to IMF - Dr Afriyie Akoto tells Ghanaians

Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto