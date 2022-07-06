Gov't running to IMF to solve Ghana's economic mess is a lazy man's approach — CPP

The Ministry assured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to successfully negotiate a program with the IMF in support of Ghana's economic recovery.

The CPP reacting to the IMF bailout said it is "saddened by the move of the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to resort to an IMF bailout because of mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and sheer incompetence on the part of the managers of the economy."

"We of the Convention People's Party can say without any reasonable doubt that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has failed Ghanaians by shirking their responsibility to ensure that the economy of Ghana is healthy and booming, instead they have run it aground, with no shock absorbers, buffers or reserves to hold up the economy, indeed a crisis never experienced in the economic history of this country. Ghanaians are really disappointed and sorely alarmed," it said in a statement.