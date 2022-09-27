Heckling of Nana Addo was a reflection of the mood of Ghanaian youth — NDC

He said the attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to blame the NDC for the monumental embarrassment that befell Nana Addo at the Global Citizen musical concert underscores the fact that the government and their hired apologists are simply oblivious of the present reality or perhaps underestimating the anger of the Ghanaian people.

According to him, the "frustrations expressed by the youth on that fateful day perfectly reflect the excruciating and frustrating times Ghanaians presently find themselves."

He said the youth expressed in the clearest terms the daily struggles of the vast majority of our people who wake up every day with no hope of where their next meal is going to come from.

"Those young people simply gave voice to our daily struggles with unbearable prices of fuel at the pumps, high cost of living in the country," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He stated that the Ghanaian economy lies in tatters having been plunged into an unsustainable public debt through reckless spending and excessive borrowing most of which have been spent on consumption by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Sammy Gyamfi added that unemployment rate in the country continues to rise which currently stands at 13.4%, the highest in nearly thirty years, despite the government championing lofty and grandiose rhetorics such as NaBCo, YouStart, One District, One Factory, among others.

He indicated that the youth of Ghana have long lost faith in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and can no longer take his empty rhetoric.

He noted that Ghanaians can no longer identify with Nana Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who continue to mismanage the economy and abuse the public purse with reckless abandon.