The polls was between 524 candidates in 157 constituencies out of the 275 constituencies in Ghana.

Results that have been declared by the Electoral Commission from the polls have seen some big wigs and parliamentary veterans in the party fall.

From those who lost the primaries on Saturday are five (5) incumbent Members of Parliament (MP).

Below are the MPs that won't return back to Parliament on the ticket of the NDC in 2021.

Joseph Yileh Chireh: The former Minister of Health has been MP for Wa West since 2005. He is one of the experienced MPs on the minority side in parliament. Surprisingly, he lost to the Peter Lanchene Tuubo, the former Executive Secretary to the immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, who resigned from the Police Service to contest.

Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea: The Amasaman MP lost his bid to return to Parliament for the 3rd time by losing to Mr Sedem Kweku Afenyo.

Aziz Abdul Muniru: Abdul Muniru lost the Akan NDC primaries in the Oti Region to former Minister of Roads and Highways Joe Gidisu.

Ras Mubarak: Member of Parliament (MP) Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak after just a term will no longer be in parliament after being defeated at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary.

He was defeated by a lecturer at the University of Developmental Studies (UDS), Dr. Hamza Adam.

Kwesi Asiamah: The former National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams defeated the incumbent MP for Buem, Kwesi Asiamah over the weekend.