Here are the luxurious cars owned by Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga

While it is not very common for politicians to bring out their rich background to blend in well with the voters, there are a few who do not shy away from displaying their wealth.
Ever imagined a Ghanaian politician moving around in a Rolls Royce?
Some Ghanaian politicians enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with expensive cars.
The founder and flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC), Hasan Ayariga has listed some of the luxury cars he owns.
The 52-year-old politician who was the candidate of the People's National Convention (PNC), for the presidential election in December 2012 revealed.
In an interview, he said he owns "a Panamera, four exhausts, I'm talking about the latest...
"I have a Toyota MR2, the one that looks like the MR8, I have the Audi TT. Life is good and so I want to give Ghanaians the same opportunity. I set up a party at forty-three, at forty I contested for the presidency of the Republic. If you know where I come from, if you go there today you will see it as a city. I come from a village far from Bawku and look at what I have achieved today."
Ayariga has added this super-costly automobile to his already existing fleet of expensive cars.
Google search on the Lamborghini Aventador costs $393,695 equivalent to GH¢2,422,845.09 which is over 24 billion old cedis.
While a portion of netizens congratulated Hassan Ayariga, others also bashed him for spending such a huge amount of money on a car.
