Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee.
Here are the members of Bawumia's 2024 Manifesto Committee
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, has formed his manifesto committee for the upcoming 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
Tasked with conducting a thorough review of the party's 2016 and 2020 manifestos, the committee will engage relevant stakeholders to formulate a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
The committee has been mandated to efficiently and professionally fulfill its role, producing a comprehensive manifesto that addresses the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.
Here are the members of the manifesto committee:
1. Manifesto Committee
a. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Chair
b. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Vice-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee
c. Evron Hughes, Secretary of the Manifesto Committee
2. Manifesto Committee Coordinators
a. Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee
b. Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee
3. Manifesto Sub-committees Chairs
a. Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy
b. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry
c. Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum
d. William Oppong-Bio, Agriculture
e. Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization
f. Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources
g. Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment
h. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance
i. Justina Marigold, Local Government
j. Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure
k. Hassan Tampuli, Transport
l. Edward Asomani, Security
m. Michael Ocquaye Jnr, Foreign Affairs
n. Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports
o. Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts
p. Ama Serwaa, Gender
q. Kofi Dzamesi, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society
r. Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Health
s. Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh