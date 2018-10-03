Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt


He also questioned the integrity of the head of the audit committee, Professor Dua Agyeman. He claims Agyeman is a 'thief' therefore his report should be discarded.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the Board Chairman of the Ghana Audit Service, Professor Dua Agyeman has been sparring in the media since yesterday.

These back-and-forth jabs has led to Prof. Dua threatening a lawsuit against Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito.

Background

Last month, an audit report sanctioned by Professor Agyeman was leaked to the media in which details of how some Chief Executive Officers under the erstwhile John Mahama administration squandered state monies.

The report revealed that about six CEO's under Mahama diverted state funds amounting to millions of Ghana cedis. They included Mr. Kwame Awuah Darko, former boss of BOST, Dr. George Adjah Sipa Yankey, formerly of Ghana Gas, Kojo Twum Boafo, formerly of Free Zones Board amongst others.

However, the National Democratic Congress released a press statement signed by its General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia poo-pooing the audit report yesterday.

In the statement, Asiedu Nketia accused the Akufo Addo administration of blowing $6million on private investigations into activities of some former appointees of the Mahama government. He rejected a recently leaked special cabinet audit report indicting some Mahama appointees.

Reasons for Nketia's outburst

In a series of interviews after the press statement, General Mosquito has still maintained his stance that Prof. Agyeman is corrupt.

“I’m ready for a showdown with him. I don’t think I can stop throwing the light on him. I may have ended the charges against him today, if he’d remained silent but once he’s threatening me with civil action I’ll continue on this path, because if I stop then it’ll mean whatever I said about him was false,” he said.

Nketiah claimed: “It was Prof. Dua Agyeman who in 1983 was banned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants-Ghana from practicing Accountancy and Auditing in Ghana for forging an Audit report for a private firm whose Accounts he’s neither seen nor audited. The person who has been appointed by Nana Akufo-Addo to chair the Audit Service Board and who is being asked to recruit these private firms in the name of Cabinet Committee’s kitty, he’s the person who now has been recycled to chair the Audit service board by Nana Akufo-Addo to fight corruption."

He continued: "It was the same Dua Agyeman, who in 1986 led a team to conduct special investigations and at the end of the exercise presented a false report causing some heads of department to suffer unjustly even though they were innocent leading to Dua Agyemang being sacked during the PNDC time.”

"It was the same Dua-Agyeman who falsely labelled a ‘Final Report’ of an audit into Castle renovations during President Kufour’s term that implicated some of his Ministers and officials as an ‘Interim Report’. He then formed a bogus Committee which doctored the report to exonerate some of the Ministers and officials and fraudulently described the doctored report as the ‘Final Report", he said.

But Prof. Dua Agyemang has not taken kindly to the comments by Asiedu Nketia, saying he’ll drag him to court to clear his name of all allegations leveled against.

“I’m going to take legal action against Asiedu Nketia for what he said, I will do it in my own time,”  he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

