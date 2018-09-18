Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's why spare parts dealers are angry with Akufo-Addo


They accuse President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of delivering hardship to them after sponsoring the party in 2016.

Spare parts dealers especially in Accra are up in arms against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government.

They claim his government has brought untold hardships on their business and on Ghanaians iin general.

Due to this, members of the National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association have declared a demonstration against the government on Friday.

They accuse President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of delivering hardship to them after sponsoring the party in 2016.

However, prior to the 2016 general elections, then candidate Akufo-Addo was the darling of spare parts dealers especially at Abossey Okai, the hub of spare parts in Accra.

So how did the relationship turn this sour? According to the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr Takyi Addo, the increase in taxes on their goods and the incessant rise of the major trading currencies are killing their business.

During the first budget presentation of the Nana Addo government, it was announced by the Finance Minister that all taxes on spare parts have been scrapped.

Nana Akufo-Addo was accompanied by his running mate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the National Women’s Organiser, Otiko Djaba; Alan Kyerematen and other party big wigs. play

Nana Akufo-Addo was accompanied by his running mate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the National Women’s Organiser, Otiko Djaba; Alan Kyerematen and other party big wigs.

 

But subsequent have proven that taxes on their goods have rather increased and its killing their businesses, they claim.

“That is the reason why we voted for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We gave him 2 billion old [Ghana cedis]; GHS200,000 new Ghana cedis, you can check it, [it was reported on] 13th May 2016, Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers [gave] GHS 200,000 to Nana Addo’s campaign,” Takyi Addo said.

“The motive was because we thought Mahama [then-President of Ghana] was cheating us and not helping us, so, we wanted to boot Mahama out so Nana Addo will come in. Vice President Dr Bawumia [then-running mate to Mr Akufo-Addo] gave us a lot of promises, so, we were thinking that when you compare the two [Mahama and Akufo-Addo], they [NPP] can help, because our businesses were collapsing at that time but not knowing they are rather coming to deceive us”, he said on Accra based Class FM.

Nana Akufo-Addo speaking at the party’s fundraising ceremony play

Nana Akufo-Addo speaking at the party’s fundraising ceremony

 

“The government intends to sit down with us [but] how many months now? 18 months, so, our business should collapse before the government will come in? That is the problem; the government wants our business to collapse before stepping in. No! This is unfair,”

“I gave you money as help but you are rather killing my business [and] you want me to be happy? Helping you to come to power, protecting the ballot box, helping you financially, [with] my everything, [then] after getting power you are rather collapsing my business? So, I should sit down and fold my arms and be watching you? No! This is unfair, we are all Ghanaians and we need to call a spade a spade. We want to tell the politicians to sit up. They shouldn’t compare Ghana money to Argentina money, I didn’t vote for Argentina, I voted for a Ghanaian president, period!”

According to the PRO: “I was there and we had a leadership at that time, they presented the money to him [Mr Akufo-Addo]. I was part of the contribution; I contributed to the Nana Addo campaign”.

