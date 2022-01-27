“Hmmm! Talk is indeed, cheap” – Mahama says after watching Bawumia’s old interview

On Wednesday, January 26, Mr Mahama, having watched the interview again, took to his Facebook page to say: “Hmm! Talk is indeed, cheap.”
President John Dramani Mahama has resurrected an old radio interview of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in which he made statements believed to be in contradiction with his government’s management of the country’s economy.
In the said interview with Joy FM, Bawumia who was then the running mate to the then-candidate Akuffo Addo of the New Patriotic Party is heard vehemently questioning the Mahama government over the introduction of some taxes.
“...when you become desperate, this is what happens when you mismanage the economy into this hole. Then anything sounds great to you because you don’t have any option. This is the problem, that anything taxable, that can plausibly be taxed, they are trying to impose taxes on it…all of these are hurting the economy; these taxes are hurting and therefore, you are not going to get the growth and when you don’t get the growth, you will not get the revenue and when you don’t get the revenue, you will go back to increase the taxes to get the revenue...,” Dr Bawumia said in the interview.
Well, now that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is seeking to impose a 1.75% tax on the electronic transactions of Ghanaians, Mahama decided to remind his fiercest critic of his position on taxation before he became a Vice President.
