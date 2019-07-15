The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Okyere Baafi, has paid a visit to delegates of New Patriotic Part (NPP) New Juaben South Constituency ahead of the party’s 2019 parliamentary primaries.

He said people in the constituency should work hard to play a significant role in the overall victory of the NPP in Election 2020, adding “We have done it before and can do it again”.

The Constituency, has seen a lot of the activities led by Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, with the most recent, being a health walk held in April this year.

The MP hopeful has already started working to change the fortunes of the people in the constituency by employing and creating jobs for the unemployed youth in his constituency.

Under his able leadership OF Ghana Free Zones Authority, 11,948 Ghanaian, including 4,452 females, were employed by Free zones companies in 2018.

Also, companies operating under the Ghana Free Zones regime exported goods valued at US$1.04 billion in the first nine months of last year, as against their total imports of US$113.1 million within the same period.

Some executives of the NPP in the region, have already declared their support for the Free Zones boss to stand for the New Juaben South seat.

Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi, is a Chartered Marketer and he holds four Master’s degree in various field of study. Prior to his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mr.Michael Okyere Baafi held various managerial positions for more than ten years, and lately he was the Head of Marketing at the Phoenix Insurance Company.

He worked as an adjunct lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and the Accra Technical University.

