Hopeson Adorye names NDC officials who orchestrated the booing of Nana Addo

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on September 28, 2022, Adorye opined that the booing was orchestrated by the NDC as a result of the one-sided video from the incident even though 'all the bloggers in Ghana were present and streamed live'.

According to him, "Because Sadiq of 3 Music Awards is an industry player and has a connection with the lead organizers when he heard it, he and Larry Dogbe and Suhuyini met at a particular place to plan."

"They contracted 75 boys from Fadama and paid each one of them GH¢120. The videos trending is a testament to it. It was from one particular shot," Adorye alleged.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the music festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.