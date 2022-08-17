Hopeson Adorye to face NPP’s Complaints Committee over Alan Kyeremanteng endorsement

In a statement, the party said their utterances breached the code of conduct guiding the 2024 flagbearer race.

Additionally, the National Steering Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has agreed to meet with all Presidential hopefuls to court their support and full cooperation in respect of their compliance with the Party’s code of conduct ahead of their parliamentary and presidential primaries.The meeting comes on the back of some breaches of the party’s code of conduct.

Also, Mr Alan Kyerematen “has been written to” in respect of the health walk organised in his name.

The party said its decision to meet all presidential hopefuls is to get all members to abide by the code of conduct to forestall disunity and tension that often arise to the lead up of the presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Hopeson Adorye allegedly made some tribal comments during a keep fit walk in support of Alan Kyeremanteng over the weekend.

He is said that the vice-presidential slot of the party is an automatic slot for the Northerners in the NPP while that of the presidential spot switches between the Danquah and Busia lineages.

“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate). As for the Dombos they are always there (for running mate).