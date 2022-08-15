Hopeson Adorye’s tribal statement must be condemned by all – Aliu Mahama

Farouk Aliu Mahama said the party’s founding ideals is to build a political grouping of national character that lends the liberty of inclusion at its pinnacle despite the circumstances of your birth, creed, religious suasion or origin.

He said the Busia-Dombo tradition has thrived on that tenets, endured all the political hostilities and persecutions in the pre and post-independent era and has transmogrified to where it is now.

“It is in the NPP that the son of a ‘koko’ seller in the far hinterland of Yendi can rise to be the running mate of his party and vice president of his country. That doctrine is what makes our tradition enduring”.

Pulse Ghana

Farouk Aliu Mahama added, “the least we can do as Latter-Day adherents is to hold sky-high such ideals and guard them jealously. It is a sectional thought to suggest that the Dombos of our trinity are comfortable and fit for perpetual Running Mate in our tradition.”

“That prognosis is defeatist, retrogressive and squanders our gains over the years to disburse our political ecosystem of such impression. That’s not the promise our founders toiled for.”

Adorye said that the vice-presidential slot of the party is an automatic slot for the Northerners in the NPP while that of the presidential spot switches between the Danquah and Busia lineages.

“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate). As for the Dombos they are always there (for running mate).