How well do you know your Ghanaian MPs? Take this quiz and find out
Do you know the Member of Parliament in your constituency? Do you know for other constituencies as well? Test your knowledge with this quiz
Who is the MP for Dormaa West?
Kwaku Agyeman Manu
Halidu Ali Maiga
Kwame Danso
Halidu Ali Maiga Next question
Who is the MP for Okaikwei North?
Issah Fuseini
Yakubu Adams
Henry Quartey
Issah Fuseini Next question
Who is the MP for Ablekuma Central?
Ursula Owusu
Ebenezer Nartey
Halidu Ibrahim
Ebenezer Nartey Next question
Who is the MP for Abuakwa South?
J.B Danquah
Akwasi Frimpong
Samuel Atta Akyea
Samuel Atta Akyea Next question
Who is the MP for Tema East?
Carlos Ahenkorah
Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover
Ashie Odamtten
Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover Next question
Who is the MP for Tamale Central?
Haruna Iddrissu
Murtala Mohammed
Inusah Fuseini
Inusah Fuseini Next question
Who is the MP for Subin?
Eugene Boakye Antwi
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Isaac Owusu
Eugene Boakye Antwi Next question
Who is the MP for Ledzokuku?
Vincent Sowah Odotei
Dr. Bernard Oko Boye
Daniel Nii Adjei
Dr. Bernard Oko Boye Next question
Who is the MP for Ketu South?
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Fiifi Kwetey
David Quashigah
Fiifi Kwetey Next question
Who is the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon?
Lydia Alhassan
Boakye Agyarko
Collins Amakwah
Lydia Alhassan Next question
Share your score:
