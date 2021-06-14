Chief Justice hypocritical to drag Dr. Ayine to face the disciplinary committee - NDC MP

"The hypocrisy of the Chief Justice is telling. Just a few weeks before this petition, the Chief Justice participated in a similar political programme that was considered to be attacking a decision made by the Justices of the Supreme Court. The purpose [of the programme] was to challenge the decision of the Supreme Court. I am just exposing the hypocrisy- that he participated in a programme that sought to attack the decision of the Supreme Court in the Re: Akoto case," he said.

He added: "It does not matter what lawyer Ayine went through during the petition case. Let us insulate the processes of the petition case and what happened with regard to the issues that were heard by the Supreme Court justices and what is happening now. What matters is that he is adding knowledge to the legal fraternity. Views he certainly could not have expressed when the petition was being heard by the Supreme Court.

Dr. Ayine was reported to the GLC by the Supreme Court for allegedly berating the judiciary's conduct during the 2020 election petition in a panel session.

The Supreme Court in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, accused Dr. Ayine of stating that "the Supreme Court's failure to apply the rules of procedures as well as the consistent and continuous dismissal of the petitioners' applications or reliefs were the basis of his assertion".

These comments were made during a panel discussion on "Presidential Election Petitions and their Impact on Africa's Democracy".

The NDC lawmaker got into trouble during the election petition by criticizing the court.

Dr. Ayine was charged with contempt following words he used in his commentary on the election petition case.

He was ordered to render a public apology; using the same medium through which he was found to have scandalized the court and brought its name into disrepute.

The NDC MP Murtala reacting to the order by the Chief Justice said the focus of the discussion regarding Dr. Ayine being hauled before the disciplinary Committee of Ghana Legal Council should rather be on attempts by the Chief Justice to discourage freedom of speech.