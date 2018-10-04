Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah


Corruption I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said he almost lost his life while trying to fight off corruption when he was a Minister.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has disclosed that he nearly lost his life when he attempted fighting corruption in the country.

The 51-year-old politician gave an emotional account on why corruption has continued to plague the nation despite all efforts.

READ ALSO: Graduate Employment: NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful

Speaking at a leadership event organised by socialist group, Progressive Intellectuals, the former Sports Minister said successive governments of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been unable to fight corruption because their “hands are tied”.

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah play

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

 

He explained that both parties are funded by some influential businessmen and women, making it difficult to deal with these “financiers” when they are involved in corruption-related issues.

“…I was tasked to investigate GYEEDA (Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development) and I found myself in a situation where [I was investigating] people who supported us during the campaign, and they support all parties. When there is time for election, they give monies to both parties, so don’t believe one party, both parties do it,” Mr. Afriyie Ankrah said.

“They said we should clean it up and we started cleaning it up, it was so embarrassing and awkward; people who have given you t-shirts and money and all kinds of things and now you are dealing with them. It was almost unconscionable but it had to be done and in the process some of us almost lost our lives because then, there was pressure within the party because you are cutting off the source of funding, for both parties, [and so], they will come after you."

READ ALSO: Political Fire: Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt

He lamented the current situation, saying that it is the lack of effective systems that allow corruption to prevail.

“… we have created a system that legitimises and institutionalises corruption and at the same time we say we want to deal with corruption,” the 2012 National Campaign Coordinator for the NDC added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption: Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt Corruption Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt
Political Fire: Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt Political Fire Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt
Graduate Employment: NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful Graduate Employment NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful
Agenda 2020: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama Agenda 2020 Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama
NDC Elections: Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu NDC Elections Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu
Corruption Report: Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if... Corruption Report Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if...

Recommended Videos

Politics: New judicial secretary Cynthia P. A. Addo takes office Politics New judicial secretary Cynthia P. A. Addo takes office
Kotoka International Airport: Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning Kotoka International Airport Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning
Local News: Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus Local News Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus



Top Articles

1 NDC Race Mahama's Ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsubullet
2 Graduate Employment NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopefulbullet
3 NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a...bullet
4 Political Fire Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is...bullet
5 Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against...bullet
6 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near...bullet
7 Corruption Report Audit report on Mahama's appointees is...bullet
8 NDC Presidential Race Kojo Bonsu has no track record to be...bullet
9 NDC Elections We're not forming an alliance against...bullet
10 Corruption Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
8 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
10 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over...bullet

Politics

Gross Corruption Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals
Thousands of tourists descended on Thailand's Maya Bay each day before the ban
In Thailand Thai bay made famous in 'The Beach' shut indefinitely
Mount Soputan volcano spewed ash 4,000 metres into the air
Sulawesi Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had sought to assuage concerns over the budget by vowing to speed up efforts to reduce public debt
Italy Country to bow to Brussels, cut deficit targets: reports
X
Advertisement