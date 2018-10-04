I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah

news

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has disclosed that he nearly lost his life when he attempted fighting corruption in the country.

The 51-year-old politician gave an emotional account on why corruption has continued to plague the nation despite all efforts.

Speaking at a leadership event organised by socialist group, Progressive Intellectuals, the former Sports Minister said successive governments of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been unable to fight corruption because their “hands are tied”.

He explained that both parties are funded by some influential businessmen and women, making it difficult to deal with these “financiers” when they are involved in corruption-related issues.

“…I was tasked to investigate GYEEDA (Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development) and I found myself in a situation where [I was investigating] people who supported us during the campaign, and they support all parties. When there is time for election, they give monies to both parties, so don’t believe one party, both parties do it,” Mr. Afriyie Ankrah said.



“They said we should clean it up and we started cleaning it up, it was so embarrassing and awkward; people who have given you t-shirts and money and all kinds of things and now you are dealing with them. It was almost unconscionable but it had to be done and in the process some of us almost lost our lives because then, there was pressure within the party because you are cutting off the source of funding, for both parties, [and so], they will come after you."

He lamented the current situation, saying that it is the lack of effective systems that allow corruption to prevail.

“… we have created a system that legitimises and institutionalises corruption and at the same time we say we want to deal with corruption,” the 2012 National Campaign Coordinator for the NDC added.