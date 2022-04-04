Bagbin reacting to media publications that he is turning out to be the most expensive Speaker in the Fourth Republic, using every parliamentary tenure as a yardstick said he does not engage in such acts.
I am not a womanizer and sleep in expensive hotels — Alban Bagbin
The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has dismissed reports that he is a womanizer, drinks, and sleeps in expensive hotels at the expense of the taxpayer.
Speaking at a donation to Real Crusader Ladies, a Division One Ladies Football based in Wa, the former Nadowli Kaleo lawmaker said "All the nonsense you read in the newspapers, let them belong to the trash, I have not been brought up to enjoy luxury, I don’t know it, is through hard work I got to where I am.
"I don't know how to enjoy, I don’t drink, I don’t womanize, I don’t go to hotels and you know that since I was an MP for all these years if any of you can pinpoint to any lady that’s my girlfriend raise your hand."
Bagbin also hinted at plans to establish and run a functional dialysis unit at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.
He indicated that he has been able to secure some support from an undisclosed source for the establishment of the dialysis unit and pledged to support the only Division One Club in the Upper West Region, SUNTAA SPORTING CLUB.
He donated jerseys, hoses, boots, and footballs which will augment the logistical needs of the club.
