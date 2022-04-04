I am not a womanizer and sleep in expensive hotels — Alban Bagbin

Speaking at a donation to Real Crusader Ladies, a Division One Ladies Football based in Wa, the former Nadowli Kaleo lawmaker said "All the nonsense you read in the newspapers, let them belong to the trash, I have not been brought up to enjoy luxury, I don’t know it, is through hard work I got to where I am.

"I don't know how to enjoy, I don’t drink, I don’t womanize, I don’t go to hotels and you know that since I was an MP for all these years if any of you can pinpoint to any lady that’s my girlfriend raise your hand."

Bagbin also hinted at plans to establish and run a functional dialysis unit at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

He indicated that he has been able to secure some support from an undisclosed source for the establishment of the dialysis unit and pledged to support the only Division One Club in the Upper West Region, SUNTAA SPORTING CLUB.