Speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM in the Bono East Region on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Mahama said he can't change his character adding that he's not a ruffian or fight his opponent.

He said "We all have our beliefs and we all have different upbringings. I was not raised to be a ruffian. I was raised to be polite, gentle, and civil to every human being. To be sensitive to people irrespective of who you are. That’s how I was raised.

"I can't change that character and say I am going to be macho, ruffian or fight."

He stated that "The point is not everyone can do it. But you must not change your character because of politics. For the sake of the peace of the country, you must let go of some things. Otherwise, when one says I won’t agree and another disagrees, people will die… and you have to be responsible.

"It would be irresponsible to do that. For the sake of peace for our nation, we decided to follow the constitutional route and go to court."

Mahama has been criticised especially by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for inciting violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

During the interview on Akina FM, he said the NDC is ready to battle with the NPP in the 2024 polls.

He said the 2024 elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations.