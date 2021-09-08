According to him, his religious upbringing does not permit him to depart from the kind of person he is.
I can't change my character and be a ruffian or fight - Mahama
John Mahama, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said he was raised to be polite, gentle, and civil to every human being.
Speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM in the Bono East Region on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Mahama said he can't change his character adding that he's not a ruffian or fight his opponent.
He said "We all have our beliefs and we all have different upbringings. I was not raised to be a ruffian. I was raised to be polite, gentle, and civil to every human being. To be sensitive to people irrespective of who you are. That’s how I was raised.
"I can't change that character and say I am going to be macho, ruffian or fight."
He stated that "The point is not everyone can do it. But you must not change your character because of politics. For the sake of the peace of the country, you must let go of some things. Otherwise, when one says I won’t agree and another disagrees, people will die… and you have to be responsible.
"It would be irresponsible to do that. For the sake of peace for our nation, we decided to follow the constitutional route and go to court."
Mahama has been criticised especially by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for inciting violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.
During the interview on Akina FM, he said the NDC is ready to battle with the NPP in the 2024 polls.
He said the 2024 elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations.
"We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won't wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved," he added.
