Former president Jerry John Rawlings has reiterated his innocence in the chilling murder of three High Court judges back in 1982, when he was Head of State.

Rawlings believes he is being wrongly accused following the recent documentary by Joy News on the murders.

The documentary, titled “Who Killed the Judges?” was premiered earlier this month to give all Ghanaians a fair idea of how things unfolded during the early 1980s.

Three judges and a retired military officer were abducted during curfew hours in 1982 and subsequently shot to death after challenging the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), then led by Rawlings.

The murdered judges were Cecilia Koranteng Addow, Poku Sarkodie and Kwadwo Adjei Agyapong.

A prominent member of the Rawlings’ PNDC, Amartey Kwei, was later found to have masterminded the murders after a trial and was subsequently executed by firing squad together with his accomplices.

However, certain quarters hold that some of the accomplices were left off the hook, especially after the PNDC reportedly rejected aspects of the Special Investigation Board (SIB) report which allegedly pointed to Capt. Kojo Tsikata as a master-minded to the crime.

Since the premier of the documentary, some quarters have also pointed accusing fingers at Rawlings, although there are no evidences to prove these allegations.

Having already addressed Joy News’ recent documentary as history “re-hashed” and “re-cooked” to make him look guilty, the ex-president has again reiterated his innocence.

Speaking at a forum in Kumasi, Rawlings said if he really wanted the judges dead, like people claim, he would not have waited until 1982 to do it.

“If I were blood thirsty as these people are claiming on 15 May 79 I could have ignited the thing and left it. 1979 when people were calling for blood I could have just let go and let people do the killings,” Rawlings said.

“How do I come back in the 80s when things have cooled down and say I want to kill judges? It was a terrible thing some of our people did.

"How do you choose how to knock me down without going too low?

“I have enough true stories about these characters,” he added.