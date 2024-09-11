I deserve another term in Parliament — Ursula Owusu tells constituents

Her legacy, most importantly, is evidenced in the iconic personality of hope, motivation and inspiration she has become for the ‘girl child’ in her community and the country at large. These are priceless achievements for posterity.

Ursula has not hidden her bias for women empowerment and providing a platform of equity for girls. It is a personal passion that has inspired her female constituents of heterogeneous backgrounds.

Raising capital for women in small scale businesses, facilitating for enrollment of qualified females into the security services and public sector, sponsoring the higher education of brilliant female students from needy backgrounds, defending the rights of abused women and just a few of her daily routine.

It is not to say Ursula displays this bias to the disadvantage of her male constituents because she has kept them as a key priority.

The point is that in a country where there is an under representation of women in leadership, Ursula’s never-say-die spirit of optimism has made her a household name across the country as a heart-warming example of women in positive leadership of inspiration.

In this era of digitisation across the globe, Ursula’s brainchild – the Girls in Information and Communication Technology (Girls-In-ICT) initiative has enhanced the digital skills of young women and girls in the career fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and most importantly, ICT.

Ursula identified with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ideology and she is in Parliament on the Party’s ticket yet her Girls-in-ICT initiative has remained apolitical continues to provide equal opportunities for girls from every home across the country.

She is on the move, lobbying to seek expanded funding for the sustainability and expansion of the Girls-In-ICT programme.

"We need to find a way to sustain it so this year, we’re setting up a Girls-In-ICT trust that will have its own board of trustees. They will be able to write proposals to raise funds. We have funding agencies who are already signed up to be trustees so that they can also factor it into their programming.

"We can extend it beyond the three thousand girls that we train in a year to at least ten thousand a year, sustain and grow the mentorship aspect of it, because that’s what gives them visible role models to aspire to be like," Ursula has noted.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful first won the Ablekuma West seat in the 2012 elections when the constituency was newly created.

Since then, she has successfully defended her position in subsequent elections, making her a three-term MP. Her career has been marked by significant achievements, particularly in the area of digital transformation in Ghana.

