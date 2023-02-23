I deserve to lead the NPP; I’m better known in the party than all the others - Kwabena Agyapong

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, the former General Secretary of the party said he is the most known in the party among all the other prospective candidates.

“I am the one who is known better in the party, my roots are deeper in this party than most. And I am very confident of what I am doing.

He, however, admitted that the journey won’t be a walk in the park, and is willing to give it his best shot.

“Of course, we don’t take anything for granted in this elation. I respect the sanctity of our electoral system and I do believe that Ghanaians will not mortgage their future. They will listen to us, evaluate us and will be able to make a choice.”

The former Press Secretary of former President John Kufuor added that Ghana is better off having some ministries consolidated.

He said not only will this be economical but will go a long way to send a strong moral message to Ghanaians that leadership is indeed tightening its belt and is serious about working towards attaining economic recovery.

“Ghana’s government is too big, and I have said this a long time ago, I think it has become a bit more fashionable for other people to say. As far back as 2015 when I was General Secretary of the NPP, I said that the framers of the constitution did not put in the 19 limits for cabinet ministers for nothing, they were giving us an idea of the size of government.”

Mr. Agyapong recently berated the government for funding the national cathedral.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the fact that the government is bent on using state funds for the Cathedral project is surprising.

“I’m surprised about issues about the National Cathedral. I thought it was a private project… when the president said that I thought he was going to call on us Christians to make contributions.”