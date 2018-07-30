I didn't dump Mahama for Bagbin - Julius Debrah

news

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah has denied reports that he has dumped former President John Mahama and declared his unflinching support for a presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin ahead of the party's presidential primary.

According to him, he has at no time, either privately or publicly made any statements to suggest my support or endorsement of Bagbin.

Media reports indicated that Julius Debrah who served under Mahama as Chief of Staff could not hide his admiration for Bagbin when the latter visited him last week.

Describing him, as a man of exceptional leadership qualities, the close pal of Mahama said, "Mr Bagbin is a great leader; he is a man who seldom talks, but when he does, he speaks the unpalatable truth".

But in a statement issued in reaction to the publication making rounds on various platforms, Julius Debrah said Bagbin came to commiserate with him on the passing of his mother and not to support his presidential ambition.

He said, at no point did he disclose he was rooting for Bagbin as the flagbearer of the NDC.

Below is the full statement:

My attention has been drawn to news reports of my supposed endorsement of Mr. Alban Bagbin to lead our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Let me state emphatically that, I, Julius Debrah, have at no time, either privately or publicly made any statements to suggest my support or endorsement of Mr. Bagbin.

It is unfortunate that a last-minute request by Mr. Bagbin after the one-week commemoration of my late mother to visit will be deliberately twisted for seeming political gain. He was warmly received just like all other dignitaries who came to mourn with my family.

The news reports are false, and I wish to humbly urge all members and well-wishers of the NDC who have called expressing concern and surprise to kindly ignore the said reports.

Julius Debrah Former Chief of Staff

Dome, Accra

Monday July 30, 2018.