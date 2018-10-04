Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I didn't embezzle Rattray Park cash - Kojo Bonsu


NDC Elections I didn't embezzle Rattray Park cash - Kojo Bonsu

Last week the former CEO of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly announced his decision to contest for the flagbearer position of the NDC.

  • Published:
play

A former Mayor of Kumasi and a flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has debunked allegations that he made money from the construction of Rattray Park in Kumasi.

He said claims that he inflated the contract for the construction of the leisure park in the Ashanti Region.

“The budget for the Rattary Park was $4.4 million. That was the budget. But the actual expenditure as I was leaving the office was about GHc5.4million which if you do the equivalent translation is about $1.2million. That was the actual money spent. I want to clear this [misconception]. KMA never had the $4.4 million everybody think I squandered", he told NDC supporters.

Last week the former CEO of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly announced his decision to contest for the flagbearer position of the NDC.

READ ALSO: Mahama's Ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsu

He made this known when he paid the founder of the NDC, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings a visit at his office in Accra.

Bonsu also said, "It was a budget and funding from funding sources like UDF, IDF and a lot of funding sources. So we took money from there. So the difference of actual spent money and budget is a totally different thing. KMA is a public office, and everybody can go there and check. We have made so much money and paid off the debt. At the moment KMA has collected a lot of inflows so you cannot say I squandered the money".

KMA boss Kojo Bonsu play

KMA boss Kojo Bonsu

 

Kojo Bonsu's decision to contest his former boss John Dramani Mahama has drawn a lot of criticism from a lot of NDC stalwarts. The Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker has called on him to rescind his decision.

But in a response, Bonsu said: "My experience at Ghana Oil, my experience as the Chairman of the National Sports Council, Mayor of Kumasi and the work I have done in Ghana, I wonder how somebody would say there is a question mark with my competence. I believe in myself. I think I have performed. And even with the NDC unity walk, I was able to bring thousands of people on the streets. When you do this, is it incompetence".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Governance: My gov't has been inspiring to Ghanaians - Nana Addo Governance My gov't has been inspiring to Ghanaians - Nana Addo
Corruption: I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah Corruption I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah
Corruption: Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt Corruption Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians are corrupt
Political Fire: Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt Political Fire Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is corrupt
Graduate Employment: NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful Graduate Employment NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful
Agenda 2020: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama Agenda 2020 Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama

Recommended Videos

Politics: New judicial secretary Cynthia P. A. Addo takes office Politics New judicial secretary Cynthia P. A. Addo takes office
Kotoka International Airport: Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning Kotoka International Airport Ablakwa slams government for postponing Terminal 3 commissioning
Local News: Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus Local News Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus



Top Articles

1 NDC Race Mahama's Ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsubullet
2 Graduate Employment NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopefulbullet
3 Political Fire Here's why Asiedu Nketia said Prof. Dua Agyeman is...bullet
4 NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a...bullet
5 Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against...bullet
6 Corruption Report Audit report on Mahama's appointees is...bullet
7 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from...bullet
8 NDC Elections We're not forming an alliance against Mahama...bullet
9 NDC Presidential Race Kojo Bonsu has no track record to...bullet
10 Corruption Former NDC Minister reveals why politicians...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor...bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at...bullet
10 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet

Politics

KMA boss Kojo Bonsu
NDC Elections Bow out of NDC race - Kwesi Pratt advises Kojo Bonsu
General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Corruption Report Aseidu Nketia dares Audit Service Board Chair to sue him if...
Gross Corruption Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals
Thousands of tourists descended on Thailand's Maya Bay each day before the ban
In Thailand Thai bay made famous in 'The Beach' shut indefinitely
X
Advertisement