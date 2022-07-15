I didn't go into politics to make money — Kufuor

According to him, he ventured into politics to serve Ghanaians and not to make money.

In an interview on TV3, the former President said "Monetization of politics these days, people talk so much money these days, they make it seem people go into politics to make money.

"I didn't go into politics to make money. I just believed there was some mission for me to pursue to better a lot of our society."

Kufuor has also admitted that factionalism has crept into the New Patriotic Party (NPP) adding that it is gradually dividing its numerical force.

"Some of us feel that practice-wise perhaps the commitment to the liberal democratic principles might not be as pure and the same as it used to be even around 1992.

In an interview on TV3, Kufuor said "Now, I don't think that commitment is the same," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He added: "The way I feel it, I don't sense the same strong commitment in earlier times, almost like a religion, now.

"I sense there is too much talk about factionalism. If you're talking about proper democracy, and an inclusive one, you wouldn't emphasize factions. Once the practice of say selecting polling station, organizational committee or constituency or national, it wouldn't be so divisive and emphasizing factions."