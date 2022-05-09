RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I do not desire military government for Ghana — Barker-Vormawor

A convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has said he will not attempt to topple the government and destabilize the country's democratic gains.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Oliver Barker-Vormawor

According to him, he does not desire a military government for Ghana.

Reacting to Ghana's latest low ranking on the World Press Freedom Index, and Ghana's Democracy at a press forum in Accra, Oliver said his views on Ghana's democracy should not be translated as an endorsement for military rule.

He said "I do not desire military government for this country, and two ideas can coexist at the same time. And that I think that our democracy is substandard without calling for the military to rule Ghana."

Oliver Barker-Vormawor reiterated his position that the Ghana Army is useless.

He stated that "As I do not believe that the military itself is an institution that has acted as a pillar in our democracy and that they continue to treat them as persons whom you have to be careful with, and if you create a taboo around an institution in a democracy then it's not sufficient in the democracy."

