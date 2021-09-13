"You don't know what came over Ghanaians to vote for him [Nana Addo] in the 2020 general election...Nana Akufo-Addo since he came has collapsed numerous businesses including my two schools," he said when he renovated and commissioned an ultramodern durbar ground for Ajumako Eduyaw Community.

He said "As a Chief, I don't depend and believe in Akufo-Addo promises because he doesn't speak the truth. I develop my community with my own coffers without depending on any government so I am also advising all Ghanaians to also do things on their own without depending on any government."

Pulse Ghana