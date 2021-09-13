RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I don't depend on Nana Addo because he doesn't speak the truth - Ajumako chief

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Chief of Ajumako Eduyaw in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region Nana Obuedum has described the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the worse in 47 years in the history of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He believes Nana Addo only came to power to collapse Ghanaian-owned businesses.

"You don't know what came over Ghanaians to vote for him [Nana Addo] in the 2020 general election...Nana Akufo-Addo since he came has collapsed numerous businesses including my two schools," he said when he renovated and commissioned an ultramodern durbar ground for Ajumako Eduyaw Community.

He said "As a Chief, I don't depend and believe in Akufo-Addo promises because he doesn't speak the truth. I develop my community with my own coffers without depending on any government so I am also advising all Ghanaians to also do things on their own without depending on any government."

Nana Obuedum, Chief of Ajumako Eduyaw
He also advised the President to stop making gargantuan promises he knows he cannot fulfill.

Authors:

